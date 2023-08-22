General public of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to see results of today's negotiations in practical implementation of projects in both countries - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. “The general public of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will see the results of today's negotiations in the practical implementation of projects both in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a press statement following talks with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Trend reports.

“I am sure that the joint investment fund, which we created some time ago with an authorized capital of $500 million, will very quickly master this amount and we will even need to increase the capital. All this indicates again that we are on the right track, that everything the presidents have outlined is being carried out, and, as we agreed with Shavkat Miromonovich several years ago, we regularly monitor the implementation of all these instructions. This is one of the keys to success,” President Ilham Aliyev added.