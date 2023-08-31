Türkiye to support Azerbaijan's efforts to open Aghdam-Khankendi road - Turkish Ambassador

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, August 31. Türkiye will support Azerbaijan's efforts to open the Aghdam-Khankendi road to the end, said Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Contacts were established with representatives of peaceful citizens of Armenian nationality living in Khankendi, and although a meeting with them was planned in Yevlakh, Armenians tried to create an artificial image of a "humanitarian crisis" with the involvement of the international community, he added.

The Ambassador emphasized that the Aghdam-Khankendi road is open for any assistance and Türkiye supports Azerbaijan's efforts in this direction.

On August 29, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society organized food delivery to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh economic region. At the initial stage, it is planned to deliver 40 tons of flour along the Aghdam-Khankendi route.

Also, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, military attaches, and foreign journalists arrived on August 31 at the food cargo placement point of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society on the Aghdam-Khankendi road, organized to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in Karabakh.