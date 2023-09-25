Joint working group to be established on delivery of social services in Khankendi and surrounding areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. A joint working group will be established on the delivery of communal, medical and other services related to civil activities in Khankendi and other surrounding areas, Trend reports.

Agreement was reached on organizing a meeting of the working group led by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev on the solution of social, humanitarian, economic and infrastructure issues with relevant representatives dealing with utility, health and other civil services in the area, including the city of Khankendi, in order to determine the directions of further action. The sides also agreed to set up a joint working group for this purpose.

It was also suggested that healthcare services in the field hospital to be established near the city of Khankendi or in the direction of Khojaly should be jointly organized by medical staff of Azerbaijani and Armenian origin. It was also proposed to establish a mobile food supply service by Azerbaijani and Armenian service personnel.