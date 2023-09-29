Another Armenian separatist from Karabakh detained by Azerbaijan at Lachin checkpoint

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. As a result of the vigilance of employees of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan at the Lachin border checkpoint, the so-called "Minister of Defense" of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" in 2015-2018, Levon Mnatsakanyan was detained while trying to travel from Azerbaijan to Armenia, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

"The detainee was taken to Baku, accompanied by members of the Rapid Reaction Forces of the State Border Service and handed over to the relevant state bodies for making an appropriate decision," the report said.

Previously, Ruben Vardanyan and Davit Manukyan have been detained as well.

Vardanyan held the "position" of the so-called "state minister" of the separatist regime in Karabakh, was detained on September 27 at the Lachin border checkpoint on the state border, while Armenian citizen Davit Manukyan was detained on September 29, for terrorist crimes committed in Karabakh.