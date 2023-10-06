Armenian diaspora commits another provocation in front of Azerbaijani Embassy in Argentina

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Armenian diasporas around the world continue to organize provocations against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This time, a rally was organized in front of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Argentina.

The protesters made calls to condemn the “genocide” of the population of Karabakh, and also campaigned for Armenians living in the Argentine capital to join the so-called “protest march” scheduled for October 7.

Commenting on the issue, a diplomatic source said that a request was sent to the Argentine Foreign Ministry to strengthen security measures on the territory of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Buenos Aires in the event of possible provocations from the Armenians.

Criminal actions by Armenians against Azerbaijani diplomatic missions have occurred repeatedly in different countries and cities, including Argentina, São Paulo, Brazil, Uruguay, Los Angeles, and Paris.

On September 28, around 1,500 Armenians attempted to attack the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Beirut, following the self-dissolution of a separatist regime in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. They were stopped by Lebanese security forces on the approach to the embassy. As a result, a confrontation between law enforcement officers and Armenians, mainly from the "Dashnaksutyun" party, took place in Beirut. According to reports, the Armenians attacked the police with Molotov cocktails, fireworks, and stones, and the police used tear gas. Security forces prevented the enraged crowd from reaching the Embassy of Azerbaijan.

All of this indicates that Armenians cannot come to terms with their defeat and resort to familiar mechanisms of revenge, namely, provocations, attempting to seek vengeance in a crude and unprincipled manner.