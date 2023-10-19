Pioneering restoration work carried out in Karabakh, East Zangezur serve as example of fruitful co-op between state and private sector - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Pioneering restoration and reintegration work carried out in Karabakh and East Zangezur serve as an example of fruitful cooperation and partnership between the state and the private sector, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 3rd Azerbaijan International Exhibition "Rebuilding, Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh" (Rebuild Karabakh), Trend reports.

"In Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, beloved by the Great Leader, life is reviving with great enthusiasm. As cities, towns, and villages are being rebuilt, the original inhabitants of these lands are returning to their native homes to live in peace. The pioneering restoration and reintegration work carried out in these areas serve as an example of fruitful cooperation and partnership between the state and the private sector.

I invite the exhibition participants, as far-sighted and pioneering businesses and entrepreneurs, to take advantage of the opportunities created by our state for the innovative development of the liberated territories, and to unite their business ideas around a common goal," President Ilham Aliyev said.