Azerbaijan reveals planned timing for ex-IDPs' return to Aghdam, nearby villages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The process of returning residents to Aghdam and nearby villages is planned to start in mid-2025, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories (except Shusha district) within the Karabakh economic region Emin Huseynov told journalists, Trend reports.

“Currently, large-scale construction work is underway in Aghdam. The foundations of three quarters have already been laid, in two of which work has begun. The foundations of more three quarters will be laid in the near future. All this construction work will begin early next year,” he emphasized.

