Azerbaijan shares data on local women entrepreneurs receiving preferential loans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The average monthly salary for women in Azerbaijan last year made up 68.1 percent of the average monthly salary for men, while in 2015, this figure was 53.9 percent, the Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs Bahar Muradova said at the VI Congress of Azerbaijani Women, Trend reports.

She pointed out significant increase of the role and importance of women in the business world over the last 20 years.

"The ability of women to exercise their rights in the economy and the business environment enhances their role in strengthening the economic pillars of society. To support entrepreneurial activities, especially in small and medium-sized businesses, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan provided 140 women entrepreneurs with a total of 9.9 million manat ($5.8 million) in preferential loans from January through August 2023," Muradova added.

The VI Congress of Azerbaijani women is held today in Baku, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev, who laid the foundation of the women's movement in Azerbaijan, as well as the 25th anniversary of the first Women's Congress of independent Azerbaijan.

The congress gathered about 600 women from all regions of Azerbaijan.

The event is also attended by deputies, representatives of state and non-governmental organizations, foreign embassies and international organizations from all regions of Azerbaijan, prominent public and political figures, as well as officials from Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

Based on the results of discussions and proposals, a decision will be made, and an appeal by Azerbaijani women to the head of state will be voiced.