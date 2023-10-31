Azerbaijan, UAE discuss cooperation agenda (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as part of an official visit to the UAE, Trend reports.

Issues of the current cooperation agenda between the two countries, as well as the regional and international situation were discussed.

The importance of high-level political dialogue in expanding the cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the UAE was emphasized during the meeting.

It was noted with satisfaction that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have made efforts to develop cooperative relations based on the principles of Islamic solidarity, friendship and brotherhood.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the need to continue the current multifaceted exemplary cooperation program between Azerbaijan and the UAE, to further deepen cooperation in areas such as tourism, education and high technology.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.