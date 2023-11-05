President Ilham Aliyev achieved success that only few nations in history can boast of - Oleksiy Arestovych

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. President Ilham Aliyev has achieved something that only a few nations in history can boast of, Oleksiy Arestovych, a Ukrainian military-political observer and public figure, told Trend.

Speaking about President Ilham Aliyev's determination and strategic vision in restoring the sovereignty of the country, Arestovych noted that no one else could have successfully implemented this strategy.

"President Ilham Aliyev has accomplished something incredible. I don't think anyone else could have done it except him. There are politicians, there are statesmen, but he is a historical figure," he emphasized.

According to Arestovych, Azerbaijan managed to implement a long-term and rational strategy by restoring and reclaiming all the occupied territories.

"This is an unprecedented case, and only a few nations in history can boast of such an achievement. The Victory and symbolic significance of Victory Day lie in the ability to unite the entire nation and successfully implement a long-term, sensible strategy to restore historical justice," the Ukrainian observer emphasized.

Touching on the revival of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Arestovych said that what impressed him the most was that the reconstruction plan existed even before Azerbaijan regained its territories.

"The plans started to be implemented immediately after the end of the war. For example, the Fuzuli airport was reconstructed in a record short time, which is remarkable. This indicates how far ahead the leadership of Azerbaijan was looking into the future. The restoration began almost immediately after the end of the second Karabakh war. Infrastructure and housing restoration is now actively ongoing, along with the creation of conditions for the return of displaced people," he noted.

Arestovych emphasized that this demonstrates a planned, state policy that will transform the Karabakh region from a place where natural resources were exploited illegally into an economically attractive region. He added that this approach also contributes to the return of people to their homeland, which is a genuine expression of care for the country by its leader.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, prevent large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and the withdrawal of Armenian armed formations from Azerbaijani territories, anti-terror measures of a local nature were carried out in the region on September 19-20.

As a result of the anti-terror measures, Azerbaijan restored sovereignty and constitutional order in these territories. The armed formations of Armenia located in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan were disbanded and left the territory of Azerbaijan.