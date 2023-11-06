Russian peacekeepers complete rotation of personnel in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Russian peacekeepers completed rotation of personnel in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, the bulletins of the Russian peacekeeping contingent says, Trend reports.

The shipment of weapons and military equipment to the Russian Federation for scheduled repairs has also been completed.

"The rotation of personnel of the peacekeeping contingent, as well as the sending of weapons and military equipment to the Russian Federation for scheduled repairs, have been completed," the reports says.