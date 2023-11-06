Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Russian peacekeepers complete rotation of personnel in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

Politics Materials 6 November 2023 21:03 (UTC +04:00)
Russian peacekeepers complete rotation of personnel in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Russian peacekeepers completed rotation of personnel in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, the bulletins of the Russian peacekeeping contingent says, Trend reports.

The shipment of weapons and military equipment to the Russian Federation for scheduled repairs has also been completed.

"The rotation of personnel of the peacekeeping contingent, as well as the sending of weapons and military equipment to the Russian Federation for scheduled repairs, have been completed," the reports says.

