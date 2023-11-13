Azerbaijan, ISESCO discuss co-op level (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. On November 13, as part of his official visit to Morocco Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Director General of the World Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) Salim bin Muhammad al-Mali, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, it was noted that there are high-level cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and ISESCO and that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to further expanding cooperation with Muslim countries in areas of mutual interest, including science, education and culture.

Will be updated