Azerbaijani state security service staff visits Alley of Honor in memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Colonel General Ali Nagiyev, head of the State Security Service and staff of the Service visited the grave of the great leader Heydar Aliev in the Alley of Honor to pay their respects on the 20th anniversary of his death, Trend reports, referring to the State Security Service.

Expressing deep respect for the cherished memory of the genius personality of Heydar Aliyev, wreaths were laid on his grave.

December 12 is the Remembrance Day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, honorable head of the security bodies of Azerbaijan, savior of modern nationhood, and national leader of the Azerbaijani people.

Also, the memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev's spouse, outstanding ophthalmologist, and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was honored and flowers were laid at her grave.

