Unfortunately, offensive actions against Azerbaijani culture committed in France - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Citing press reports, disrespectful actions have been performed against the heritage of Khurshidbanu Natavan (a 19th-century Azerbaijani poetess)., Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) deputy Tural Ganjaliyev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the plenary session of the Parliament.

He stated that those who are rearming Armenia in the hopes of inciting revanchist forces are doomed to failure.

"We regret that France, which earlier used Armenia as a tool of manipulation and thereafter, in the hands of the junta regime, attempted to create instability in Karabakh, now authorizes such activities against Azerbaijani culture, against Khurshidbanu Natavan, the icon of Karabakh, our culture," Ganjaliyev emphasized.

"Ironically, the headquarters of UNESCO are in France. And it's a shame. In general, while exposing France's retrograde agenda, we must likewise utilize our levers against it," the MP added.

