All presidential election participants in Azerbaijan to have equal right for complaints, appeals - Central Election Commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has taken appropriate steps after the announcement of extraordinary presidential election, said Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov, Trend reports.

The chairman said that all persons participating in the election are given equal rights to complain and appeal following the law.

"We have a general awareness program. We are cooperating with relevant state bodies, and we are starting a seminar on electoral dispute resolution with the supreme and appellate courts. All election participants - registered presidential candidates and their authorized representatives - can avail themselves of these rights. Our goal is for all parties to know their rights. Appeals should be addressed following the law," Panahov added.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel