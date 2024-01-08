Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 8 January 2024 15:10 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan condemns biased US report on religious freedom

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. We strongly condemn the report of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom as well as the statement of the US State Department, said Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Religious Associations, Trend reports.

Will be updated

