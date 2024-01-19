Azerbaijani FM holds meeting with Angolan counterpart (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of External Relations Tete António within the framework of his visit to Uganda to participate in the 19th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the meeting, it was mentioned that cooperation with the countries of the African continent, including Angola, is one of the significant vectors in the plans of Azerbaijan's foreign policy and that there are favorable opportunities for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Angola in political, economic, educational, humanitarian, trade, and energy areas.

Expansion of the contractual-legal base between the two countries and holding negotiations between foreign policy structures were emphasized in this regard.

Azerbaijani-Angolan cooperation based on mutual support within the UN, Non-Aligned Movement, and other multilateral platforms was noted with satisfaction.

The sides exchanged views on the history and prospects of successful cooperation between the two countries in the humanitarian sphere, especially in the areas of education and training of specialists in various professional fields.

The involvement of Angolan students in Azerbaijan's scholarship programs for citizens of NAM member states was also noted.

The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be held in Azerbaijan this year is important for the further development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The sides had an opportunity to exchange views on other matters of mutual interest during the meeting.

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is a forum of 120 countries that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. After the United Nations, it is the largest grouping of states worldwide.

The Non-Aligned Movement espouses policies and practices of cooperation, especially those that are multilateral and provide mutual benefit to all those involved.