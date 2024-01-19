Azerbaijani CEC prepares “Election day guide” (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has prepared an "Election day guide" as part of an educational program for various categories of voters in anticipation of the upcoming presidential election in the country, Trend reports via the CEC.

The guide covers all election-day procedures, such as the roles and responsibilities of precinct election commission members, the opening of polling stations, activities during the voting process, exceptional circumstances during voting, poll closing, vote counting, and the completion of official protocols on voting results.

The "Election Day Guide" is available for review at election commissions and on the official website of the CEC (www.msk.gov.az).

On December 7, 2023, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the CEC approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the extraordinary presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven registered presidential candidates.

