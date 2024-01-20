Türkiye's National Defense Ministry expresses condolences over January 20 tragedy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense has expressed condolences to Azerbaijan on the 34th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, the Ministry of National Defense wrote on its page on X, Trend reports.

"We remember with sorrow our brothers who died in the massacre that occurred on January 20, 1990, in brotherly Azerbaijan and known as "Black January". Being one nation - two states, we will continue our oneness with our Azerbaijani Turkic brothers," the publication says.

On the night of January 19-20, 1990, as a result of military aggression of the units of the Soviet Army and special forces, as well as contingents of internal troops against Azerbaijan, civilians, including children, women and the elderly were massacred in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Lankaran and Neftchala by order of the USSR leadership.

As a result of the occupying forces’ military aggression, 149 civilians were killed, 744 were seriously injured, and 4 people went missing. The Soviet army was sent to the country in order to forcefully suppress the mass protests of the Azerbaijani people and the national independence movement started in response to the discrimination policy of the USSR leadership against the people of Azerbaijan, the deportation of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from their historical lands in the territory of present-day Armenia, and Armenia’s unfounded territorial claims against Karabakh, committed an unprecedented massacre against the civilian population grossly violating international law and the Constitution.

