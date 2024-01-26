Bulgarian media сover Azerbaijan's upcoming presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The Bulgarian media published articles about the significance and reasons that led to the holding extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan scheduled for February 7, Trend reports, referring to the country's Central Election Commission (CEC).

As the media explained, the main reason is that this will be the first election to take place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan.

The materials noted that the country's victory in the 2020 second Karabakh war, economic growth, and international achievements indicate the people will vote for the continuation of the current political course.

Besides, the articles emphasized that this election will mark the beginning of a new stage characterized by the full restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

According to the articles, over the last 20 years, Azerbaijan has transformed into a dynamically developing state, gaining significant achievements in various spheres.

The articles also discussed Azerbaijan's contribution to Europe's energy security, the extensive activities undertaken by Azerbaijan in transitioning to green energy, and the development of regional connections, emphasizing the effective results achieved.

To note, the ''Election 2024'' Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

