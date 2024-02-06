Azerbaijani CEC briefs Moldavian CEC representatives on preps for presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. A delegation led by Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission of Moldova Angelica Caraman, who arrived in Azerbaijan to observe the upcoming February 7 extraordinary presidential election, visited the Central Election Commission (CEC) on February 6, Trend reports.

According to the information, at the meeting with CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov, the guests were informed about the process of preparation for the election in Azerbaijan and the conditions created for voters and observers.

Panahov noted that Azerbaijan pays great importance to relations with Moldova. Emphasizing that the election to be held on February 7 will be remembered in the country's history as the election of Victory, the CEC Chairman considered it a significant event that the citizens of the country, who were compelled to vote in different regions of the country for more than 30 years due to occupation, will finally vote in their native lands in the upcoming election.

He mentioned that all conditions have been created in the lands liberated from occupation as well as in the whole territory of the country for comfortable voting of electors.

Chairwoman of Moldova's Central Electoral Commission Angelica Caraman stated that she was pleased to observe the election in Azerbaijan.

She added that Azerbaijan's experience is very important for Moldova and she hopes that one day Moldova will also hold election on the whole territory of the country.

Karaman expressed confidence that the election in Azerbaijan will be held in accordance with the legal provisions.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel