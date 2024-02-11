Azerbaijan’s CEC presents results of presidential election to Constitutional Court

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan submitted a protocol on the results of the presidential election held on February 7, along with relevant documents to the Constitutional Court for approval of the election results, Trend reports.

In accordance with Article 103 of the Constitution, the elected president takes the oath within 3 days from the date of the official announcement by the Constitutional Court of the results of the presidential election.

On February 7, presidential election was held in Azerbaijan. 7 candidates competed in the election. According to the latest CEC data, Ilham Aliyev won the election with 92.12% (4,567,458) of the votes.