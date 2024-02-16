New Cabinet of Ministers excludes two ministers from previous setup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the new setup of the Cabinet of Ministers in which Justice Minister Fikret Mammadov and Chairman of the State Committee on Religious Associations Mubariz Gurbanli did not take their seats, Trend reports.

Azer Jafarov, Deputy Minister of Justice, has been temporarily assigned to fill the position of Minister of Justice, while Sayyad Salahli, First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Religious Associations, has been temporarily assigned to serve the role of Chairman.

