Azerbaijani reservists' practical skills improved - MoD (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Training session with the participation of a group of reservists continues in a military unit following the training plan for 2024 approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

Within the training session, reservists are taught the tactical and technical characteristics of small arms, grenades, their incomplete disassembly and reassembly, and the rules of use.

Moreover, in the training area, the tasks of bringing the weapons to the state of combat readiness, taking the firing position, and detecting and destroying imaginary enemy targets by following the correct targeting rules are successfully accomplished.

The main purpose of the session conducted with the participation of reservists is to increase their level of combat training, knowledge, and skills, as well as to improve their practical skills.

