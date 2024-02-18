Azerbaijan-Türkiye joint intergovernmental commission meeting scheduled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. A meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is scheduled, Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz said this in a congratulatory message addressed to Ali Asadov on the occasion of his appointment as Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"I also look forward to welcoming you to our country for the upcoming meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, which we are arranging in the near future," Yilmaz said.

The Azerbaijani side of the Commission is co-chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.