Baku hosts plenary session of Asian Parliamentary Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The XIV plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) has started its work in Baku, Trend reports.

The plenary session will last until February 24.

Parliamentary delegations from about 40 countries, including about 10 speakers, are taking part in the session dedicated to the theme of Strengthening regional cooperation for sustainable development in Asia.

Within the framework of the event, meetings of the Executive Council, plenary sessions, and committees of the organization on political, economic, budgetary, social, and cultural spheres will be held, relevant issues will be discussed and several organizational issues will be considered.

The Baku Declaration and APA final report will be adopted at the end of the session.

