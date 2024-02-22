Chairman of Grand National Assembly of Türkiye congrats Azerbaijan on APA chairmanship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus has congratulated Azerbaijan on its chairmanship in the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), Trend reports.

According to information, he stated this to reporters after the opening ceremony of the XIV plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Baku.

He expressed confidence that the Azerbaijani Parliament will preside over the APA in a worthy form. In this regard, Mr. Kurtulmus wished success to the Azerbaijani Parliament.

He also touched upon the visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Türkiye and relations between the two states.

"The relations between the two brotherly countries continue to escalate. On behalf of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, I congratulate President Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the extraordinary presidential election. We consider that after the Great Karabakh victory and this victory is hopeful for both the Azerbaijani people and the Turkic world," Kurtulmus added.

