Next meeting with Azerbaijani deputy PM to be defined - Armenian deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The next meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani deputy prime ministers has yet to be scheduled, Areminan Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan told reporters, Trend reports.

Regarding the delimitation procedure, Grigoryan underlined the significance of using only competent topographic maps.

"Also, the delimitation process encompasses more than just managing maps; it is primarily concerned with determining the legal basis and foundation for the development of each map. These nuances must be carefully considered," he added.

The deputy prime minister indicated that there are legally binding agreements at the highest levels, notably in Prague and Sochi (Russia), that are explicitly linked to the Alma-Ata Declaration.



On February 21, Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan announced that the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will meet soon to examine the draft peace treaty.

