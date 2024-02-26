Turkish Grand National Assembly speaker commemorates Khojaly genocide done by Armenians

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. With deep sorrow, I honor the memory of the Shehidis (martyrs) killed in Khojaly on February 26, 1992, by Armenians who did not spare children, old men, and women, and sincerely share the pain of the Azerbaijani people, said Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus on X, Trend reports.

"The victims of this crime against humanity will remain in our memories, even if the entire world chooses to ignore them," he emphasized.

To note, today marks the 32nd commemoration of the Khojaly massacre. On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

On February 25-26, 1992, as a result of mass terror by Armenians, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly citizens were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured is still unknown.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel