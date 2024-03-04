Increasing TURKPA commissions becomes burning - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. It is high time to increase the number of Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) commissions, said a member of the Milli Mejlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Ahliman Amiraslanov at the 11th meeting of the TURKPA Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations, Trend reports.

"We should strengthen our activities in this direction. This should be discussed today and at plenary sessions," the MP added.

The 11th session of the TURKPA Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations is being held today, March 4, in the Azerbaijani Parliament.

