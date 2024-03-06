Agreement reached on return of Azerbaijani diplomats to Iran - Iranian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. An agreement on the return of Azerbaijani diplomats to Iran soon was reached, Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian said, Trend reports citing the Iranian Foreign Ministry.​

The head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry noted that the results of the trial of the man who killed an employee of the Azerbaijani embassy were discussed during the meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Jeddah.

"At a meeting with my Azerbaijani colleague, we discussed the results of the trial of the man who killed an employee of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran. We have reached an agreement to take measures to send a diplomatic delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Iran in the near future," the minister said.

The work of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran was suspended after an armed attack on January 27 last year, as a result of which the head of the Security Service was killed and two more employees of the diplomatic mission were injured.

In February of this year, the terrorist who attacked the Azerbaijani embassy was sentenced to death.