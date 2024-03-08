Political and international steps necessary to eliminate Islamophobia - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Political and international steps are necessary to eliminate Islamophobia, chairman of the board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev said during the international scientific conference “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” in Baku, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is always criticized when hosting such major international events, especially in the international media, which is controlled by the West.

Essentially, we need representatives of the academic circle to fight Islamophobia together. Unfortunately, the geopolitical problems we see in the world have revealed several problems, and here we see manifestations of Islamophobia. We all have to struggle against it," Shafiyev added.

To note, an international scientific conference “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), the G20 Interfaith Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

