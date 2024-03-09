Islamophobia gets stronger in France - Turkish Center for Islamic Studies' VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Islamophobia in France is stronger than in other Western countries, Vice President of the Center for Islamic Studies under the Turkish Diyanet Foundation Yasar Colak told Trend.

He noted that currently, there is a prevalent issue of Islamophobia in the Western world.

"Islamophobia is a reality impacting various aspects of life in the West, with France experiencing this phenomenon more frequently than other Western countries. The vandalism against the Khurshidbanu Natavan monument serves as a poignant indicator of this unfortunate reality and can be viewed as an act of Islamophobia," Colak said.

To note, an international scientific conference, “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024,” dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia, is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), the G20 Interfaith Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

