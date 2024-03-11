Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 11 March 2024 17:33 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are two brotherly states, President Ilham Aliyev said at the first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan High-Level Intergovernmental Council, Trend reports.

“For many centuries, our peoples have lived in peace, brotherhood and cooperation, regardless of socio-political formations. As two independent states, for over 30 years, we have been actively cooperating both within international institutions and in a bilateral format. Recently, the dynamics of our mutual visits have been very illustrative, indicating that our relations have gained new momentum,” President Ilham Aliyev underlined.

