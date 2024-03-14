Azerbaijan urges Turkic nations for collaborative strategy to preserve Silk Road's cultural heritage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The Turkic nations should develop a strategy of cooperation to preserve the Silk Road's cultural heritage, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev said during an international conference themed "Study and Preservation of the Historical and Cultural Heritage of the Turkic World from the Perspective of UNESCO" at ADA University, Trend reports.

“The Great Silk Road is a significant part of human history, particularly for the Turkic peoples, having existed for over 1.5 millennia. The Turkic states need to develop joint strategies to protect the cultural heritage of the Silk Road and stimulate the development of tourism,” the official noted.

Naghiyev emphasized that in this regard, it's necessary to strengthen partnerships with international organizations such as UNESCO and the UN in the field of tourism, implement joint projects, and hold events dedicated to the history of the Silk Road.

