Azerbaijani president's assistant meets with Turkish foreign minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Presidential Administration's Foreign Policy Department Hikmet Hajiyev has met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

To note, Fidan is on a visit to Baku.

During the visit, he has already attended the trilateral meeting and press conference with his Azerbaijani and Georgian counterparts, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ilia Darchiashvili.

