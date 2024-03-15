Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani president's assistant meets with Turkish foreign minister

Politics Materials 15 March 2024 17:33 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani president's assistant meets with Turkish foreign minister

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Presidential Administration's Foreign Policy Department Hikmet Hajiyev has met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

To note, Fidan is on a visit to Baku.

During the visit, he has already attended the trilateral meeting and press conference with his Azerbaijani and Georgian counterparts, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ilia Darchiashvili.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more