EU-Armenia-US conference contradicts regional confidence-building - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The EU-Armenia-US joint conference runs contrary to promoted and much-needed confidence-building in the region, Trend reports, referring to the statement of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs on a joint EU-Armenia-US conference scheduled for April 5, 2024, in Brussels.

"Such actions by the EU and US clearly have a one-sided and biased character and are based on a double-standard approach. The mentioned conference is not conducted in a fully transparent manner, lacks regional inclusivity, and runs contrary to promoted and much-needed confidence-building and integrity in the region. It creates new dividing lines and so-called spheres of influence in the region instead of encouraging the Armenian side to negotiate in good faith.

Given the revanchist mood in Armenia, such an open pro-Armenian public manifestation by Washington and Brussels might create a dangerous illusion in Armenia that the EU and US are going to support Armenia in its possible renewed provocations against Azerbaijan. In such a case, the EU and US will share responsibility for any possible destabilizing action by Armenia.

We once again call upon all sides to refrain from steps that are counterproductive to the peace efforts and can trigger new waves of escalation and tension in the region when there is a unique window of opportunity to reach lasting peace, stability, and security based upon fundamental norms and principles of international law." the statement reads.

