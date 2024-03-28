We feel proud for Shusha being OIC Youth Capital - Youth Forum president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. We are proud that Shusha is chosen as the youth capital of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), said Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) President Taha Ayhan during a Shusha– OIC Youth Capital 2024 conference, Trend reports.

He stressed the significance of Shusha's designation as the OIC's youth capital.

"We will launch campaigns to highlight Azerbaijan's efforts to liberate Shusha from occupation, its efforts during the Second Karabakh War, and the subsequent rebuilding of the ravaged city. We are counting on each of you to help us in this attempt," Ayhan said.

Chosen as the 10th "Youth Capital" of the OIC, Shusha is slated to host over 12 significant offline and online events. These events will encompass various aspects of youth development in Islamic world countries, spanning science, culture, sports, entrepreneurship, social engineering, education, and creative industries.

