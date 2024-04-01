Azerbaijani Supreme Court to appoint new judges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. New judges of the Azerbaijani Supreme Court, as well as the appeal courts of Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, Shaki and Shirvan will be appointed, Trend reports.

In this regard, the following bills were submitted to the Azerbaijani parliament:

1. On the appointment of judges of the Supreme Court of the Azerbaijan Republic.

2. On the appointment of a judge of the Supreme Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

3. On the appointment and dismissal of judges of the Baku Court of Appeal.

4. On the appointment and dismissal of judges of the Ganja Court of Appeal.

5. On the appointment and dismissal of judges of the Sumgayit Court of Appeal.

6. On the appointment of judges of the Sheki Court of Appeal.

7. On the appointment and dismissal of judges of the Shirvan Court of Appeal.

Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and State Building will meet today to consider the bills.

