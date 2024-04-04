Turkmenistan's deputy prosecutor general pays official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. A delegation headed by Deputy Prosecutor General of Turkmenistan Rahim Ataev has arrived on a working visit to Azerbaijan at the invitation of Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev to participate in a five-party meeting of representatives of the Prosecutor Generals' Offices of the Caspian littoral states, Trend reports.

Greeting the guest at the bilateral meeting at the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, Kamran Aliyev noted that Turkmenistan is a close and friendly country for Azerbaijan, emphasizing that due to the efforts of the heads of the two states, interstate relations in all spheres, including between the Prosecutor General's Offices of the two countries, are developing at a high level.

The Prosecutor General noted that Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan cooperate within international and regional organizations, especially within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, based on common heritage.

Aliyev informed that under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the territorial integrity of the country was fully restored, and with the attention and care of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, intensive restoration and construction works are being carried out in Karabakh.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, Rahim Ataev emphasized that the prosecution bodies of Turkmenistan have always attached great importance to cooperation with the prosecution bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan and stressed the importance of further strengthening this cooperation in the future.

The Deputy Prosecutor General underlined the success of the five-sided meeting of representatives of the Prosecutor General's Offices of the Caspian littoral states and expressed confidence that productive mutual activities would be continued in the future.

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan Gurbanmammet Elyasov also attended the meeting.

