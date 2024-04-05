Azerbaijani military units sum up quarterly activity deliverables

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Azerbaijan's military forces held final discussions on the achievements of the first quarter in accordance with the training plan approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, for 2024, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, a minute of silence was observed in honor of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity, followed by the performance of the country's national hymn.

"The meetings discussed the work done in the first quarter of 2024 to increase unit combat capability and organize service-combat activities, as well as reports on completed tasks and the state of combat training, troop service, logistics support, and military discipline.



The meeting participants were informed of the duties assigned to the Azerbaijan Army by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, as well as the tasks of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, regarding the further improvement of the organization of service-combat activity, troops' service, and combat duty," the ministry said.

Finally, the servicemen who stood out in military service based on the first quarter's results were awarded.

