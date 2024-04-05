President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on additional measures to ensure activity of Alat free economic zone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on additional measures to ensure the activity of the Alat Free Economic Zone, Trend reports.

Based on part 3 of the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan On the Establishment of Alat Free Economic Zone and Organization of its Activity numbered 1032 dated May 22, 2020, the part of the land plot with the area of 4312.56 hectares belonging to the state property located in the administrative territories of Garadagh district of Baku city and Salyan district and established as the territory of Alat Free Economic Zone, indicated in the land management plan drawn up by the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, attached to this order, is to be transferred to the authorized structure of the Alat Free Economic Zone.

The Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the authorized structure of the Alat Free Economic Zone are entrusted to solve the issues arising from the present decree.

