West takes advantage of Armenia, which lacks independent policy - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The West takes advantage of Armenia, which lacks independent policy, dean of the Faculty of Turkic World Economy at UNEC and professor at Uludag University Mehmet Yuce told Trend.

According to him, the EU-US-Armenia meeting held in Brussels on April 5 is a step towards destabilization in the South Caucasus. It is a reflection of the West's classic policy of influencing the region through destabilization.

"This policy, which the West has experienced in different regions, has not brought any benefit but only wreaked havoc. Nevertheless, the West, which prioritizes its interests, unfortunately continues this practice," Yuce said.

He noted that this initiative will pave the way for turning the South Caucasus into a zone of geopolitical conflict.

"As is known, third countries should consider the region's parameters in the steps taken in the context of the process and approach the parties from equal positions. However, the West speaks from a one-sided position, in the interests of Armenia. This has not only undermined neutrality, which should be taken as a basis for solving complex problems in the region, but has also led Armenia to launch illegal activities and create a terror threat in the region. Perhaps this was the aim of the West, fueled by instability," the expert said.

He added that if the US and the West want to ensure peace and stability in the South Caucasus, they should put pressure on Armenia to assess the historical opportunity for peace in the region.

"Armed support for Armenia by extra-regional states, particularly France, and the creation of war scenarios will harm both Armenia's security and the stability of the region. The EU's commitment to assist Armenia in the form of a 4-year loan of 270 million euros and US assistance of $65 million will not contribute to Armenia's economic development. First of all, it is unclear whether Armenia will direct this "economic" loan to the purchase of arms and ammunition. For investments in the country or existing investments to be productive, first of all, there must be an appropriate investment climate in the country. One cannot speak of a positive investment climate in Armenia, where there is currently no infrastructure for investment, with a significant part of the youth migrating to Europe and closed borders with Türkiye and Azerbaijan. Then what purpose does this process initiated by the US and the EU serve? The West, driven out of Africa, expelled from Afghanistan, and stuck in Ukraine, is looking for new 'adventures'. The most suitable state for this is Armenia, which has no independent policy. And the main actor in this 'adventure' is the short-sighted Macron," Yuce said.

