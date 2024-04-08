Azerbaijan detains two for disinforming about tensions on border with Armenia (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Groundless information circulating on social networks in recent days falsely claims escalating tensions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, the presence of casualties and injuries within the Azerbaijani Army, the mobilization of troops and heavy artillery, and the imposition of a curfew in Azerbaijan's Lachin district, Trend reports via the joint statement of Media Development Agency and State Security Service.

The statement also said that as a result of investigations conducted by the State Security Service, it was determined that the individuals disseminating such information, which caused concern in society, are Republic of Azerbaijan citizens Rashad Aliyev (born 1977) and Parviz Melikov (born 1973).

To prevent the spread of such information, necessary legal procedures have been implemented.

The Media Development Agency and the State Security Service, warning that the commission of these acts entails serious legal liability, urge media subjects and journalists not to use inaccurate information published on social networks, the source of which is unknown, and urge citizens to always be principled in relation to such cases, do not trust unfounded information circulating on social networks without reference to official sources.

