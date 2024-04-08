Azerbaijan appoints new deputy minister of energy (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Orkhan Zeynalov has been appointed Deputy Minister of Energy by the corresponding decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The new deputy minister was introduced to the ministry staff by the Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov.

Speaking at a meeting with senior officials of the ministry's apparatus and subordinate structures, the minister highlighted the tasks facing the Ministry of Energy and wished the newly appointed deputy minister and the team success in this work.

To note, Zeynalov graduated from the Azerbaijan State University of Economics.

In 2015, he received additional education at the Harvard Kennedy School.

From 2020 to 2022, Zeynalov held the position of Deputy Head of the Department of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Energy, and from 2022 to 2024 - the Head of the Department of Economic Cooperation at the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.