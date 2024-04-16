Serbian President requests support from President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on April 16, briefing him on the recent pressures Serbia has been facing and requested the support of the friendly Azerbaijani people, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev reaffirmed Azerbaijan's and Serbia's mutual support for each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty, emphasizing that this stance will continue in the future. The successful cooperation between the two countries within international organizations was noted in this regard.

The head of state invited the President of Serbia to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will be held in Baku.

President Aleksandar Vučić accepted the invitation with appreciation.

During the conversation, both leaders expressed satisfaction with the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia, underscoring the importance of high-level reciprocal visits in further advancing bilateral relations.

