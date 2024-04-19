Azerbaijan conducts joint tactical exercises of its Navy and Air Force Caspian Sky-2024 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Following the training plan approved by Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov for the current year, the Navy and the Air Force held tactical exercises on the organization of air defense Caspian Sky-2024, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The tactical exercise involved up to 300 personnel, combat, dispatch, and patrol ships, boats, attack helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

"In accordance with the plan, the ships, which left the base point on the alarm signal, together with the aviation means of the Navy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the sector of the Caspian Sea, performed practical actions on the organization of air defense of the marine energy infrastructure, the destruction of targets of the conditional enemy, as well as the performance of other combat tasks.

Furthermore, during the exercises, actions were successfully carried out to anchor and unanchor ship tactical groups in an area where anti-aircraft and anti-submarine sabotage defenses were organized.

During the tactical exercises, conducted in two stages, the personnel of the Navy and Air Force demonstrated high professionalism in the performance of all assigned tasks," the statement of the Ministry says.

