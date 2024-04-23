Azerbaijan, Armenia kick off process of clarifying border coordinates based on geodetic measurements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Expert groups from Azerbaijan and Armenia have begun the process of clarifying coordinates on the border between the two countries based on geodetic measurements on the ground, Trend reports.

In accordance with the agreements reached on the outcomes of the 8th meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, and the Commission on the Matters of Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, the expert groups of the countries started the clarification of coordinates based on geodetic measurements on the ground on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia on April 23, 2024.