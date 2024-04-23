Current state of Azerbaijani-Russian ties implies their strategic nature - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The current level of Azerbaijani-Russian relations signifies their strategic nature,General Director of the Russian Caspian Institute for Strategic Studies Igor Korotchenko told Trend.

"Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are going extremely well in all sectors, including politics, economy, and interregional cooperation. Overall, the 2022 declaration of allied relations signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin serves as the foundation of the two nations' relationship.

This is a key document that governs Russian-Azerbaijani ties today. The current status of these relationships plainly reveals that they are truly strategic, allied, and partnership-based," he noted.

According to him, trade and economic cooperation between Moscow and Baku are actively developing today.

"In this regard, we see no less impressive prospects ahead, including the possible participation of Russian companies and organizations in the restoration of Azerbaijan's Karabakh. I guess numerous Russian businessmen are eager to participate in this grand program. Undoubtedly, this will benefit everyone," Korotchenko stressed.

He mentioned that relations in the field of public and civil diplomacy, as well as expert interaction, are also actively developing.

"As such, it's important to emphasize once again that Azerbaijan's value as an authoritative player on the international stage today remains constant for Russia, and, of course, the personal relationship between President Ilham Aliyev and President Vladimir Putin, tested by time and the very intricate current world situation, speaks to our mutual respect, and the development of our relationship will benefit the peoples of both countries," he said.

Speaking about the current situation in the South Caucasus, Korotchenko noted that new realities have been created in the region.

"They consist of Azerbaijan's full restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty during anti-terrorist measures in September of last year and the self-dissolution of the separatist regime in Karabakh. As a result, the Armenian residents of the region voluntarily decided to move to Armenia instead of reintegrating into Azerbaijani society. This was their own, free, and voluntary choice. In this regard, undoubtedly acknowledging the latest changes, the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeeping contingent from Karabakh is currently underway.

The Russian peacekeepers have honorably and dignifiedly fulfilled all the functions entrusted to them in accordance with the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020. Today they are returning to Russia, and Azerbaijan will now fully address issues, including security and military security, in Karabakh," he added.

The analyst emphasized that today Western players, mainly the US, France, and the European Union, are showing active influence and trying to establish themselves in Armenia.

"This includes the negotiations that took place on April 5 in Brussels involving Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, but in fact this is also a new reality when attempts are made to turn Armenia into a Trojan horse that would serve NATO interests in the South Caucasus.

Meanwhile, non-regional players have the goal and objectives to destabilize the situation in the region and also to prevent the signing of a fair peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia. This is the practical policy of the West," he said.

According to him, France acts especially destructively, heedlessly inciting Armenia to new military provocations.

"Furthermore, the French and Americans have already begun supplying their weapons to the Armenian army. This will also have an extremely unfavorable impact on the climate and future of the region. In this regard, I believe it is extremely important for Moscow to act as an objective and honest mediator between Azerbaijan and Armenia in order to facilitate the earliest possible signing of a peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku on the basis of the five peace principles put forward by President Ilham Aliyev," said Korotchenko.

Highlighting the importance of the North-South transport corridor project for Russia, he emphasized that for the national economy of Russia, which is under massive Western sanctions, the functioning and stable operation of this transport corridor are of paramount importance.

"At the same time, Russia also stands for Armenia's fulfilling its commitments to open the Zangezur transport corridor, although we see that currently Yerevan, with the support of the US and France, categorically refuses to implement this project, despite it being provided for in the ninth point of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 [following the second Karabakh war], signed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia," he said.

Besides, the analyst noted that, as responsible countries, Russia and Azerbaijan fully understand the need to counteract the negative trends that affect security and stability in the South Caucasus.

"President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, prior to negotiations with President Vladimir Putin of Russia in Moscow, emphasized Russia's key role in ensuring security in the South Caucasus. Of course, in this regard, close coordination among at least four countries with interests in the South Caucasus is necessary. These are Russia, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Iran, aimed at blocking and preventing the deployment of full-fledged NATO military bases on Armenian territory. Unfortunately, everything is moving in this direction today.

For example, in addition to freezing participation in the activities of the CSTO, Yerevan also questions the very nature of the allied relations between Russia and Armenia. Russian border guards have already been withdrawn from Zvartnots airport. It's obvious that similar measures will also be taken to reduce Russian military presence on Armenian territory," he pointed out.

According to Korotchenko, in this regard, it's important for all countries in the region to use all available opportunities to explain to Armenia that it should not become a conduit for Western interests because it will only lead to the destabilization of the situation in the region and have extremely detrimental effects on Armenia's security and economic prosperity.

"In general, of course, in Russia, we closely followed the negotiations in the Kremlin, and once again, we welcome President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Russia, a great friend of our country and a reliable partner. By the way, one of the events that took place yesterday was a commemorative evening dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the beginning of the construction of the Baikal-Amur Mainline.

The Azerbaijani president's father, Heydar Aliyev, while serving as the First Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the USSR, played a key role in the successful implementation of this important infrastructure project of the Soviet Union," he added.

Korotchenko also mentioned that this was another opportunity to pay tribute to the outstanding politician of modern times, Heydar Aliyev, who is well remembered, loved, and respected in Russia and who still has immense authority among the railway workers and national security employees of Russia.

