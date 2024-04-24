Absolutely realistic to reach agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia before COP29, at least agreement on our basic principles - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. I think, it is absolutely realistic to reach an agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia before COP29, at least an agreement on our basic principles, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the international forum themed “COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan” organized by ADA University, Trend reports.

“I think, this is also an option: to agree on the basic principles and then to spend more time on details or wording. But even the draft can be ready. I think for that, both sides just need to work hard and maybe have many sessions of meetings, not just for one day, but maybe for several days,” the head of state emphasized.